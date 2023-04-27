The Atlanta Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -6.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 38 times.
  • The average point total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Celtics have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
  • The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
  • Boston is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39
Hawks 36-46 4-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

