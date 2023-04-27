Marcus Smart could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Smart, in his previous game (April 25 loss against the Hawks) posted 10 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Smart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 14.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.5 Assists 5.5 6.3 5 PRA 20.5 20.9 23.1 PR 15.5 14.6 18.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.7



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 25th in the league, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the league.

The Hawks allow 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 26 10 3 2 1 0 0 4/23/2023 29 19 4 4 3 0 0 4/21/2023 33 24 3 8 5 0 3 4/18/2023 32 14 5 6 2 0 3 4/15/2023 32 11 7 7 2 2 3 3/11/2023 36 11 1 6 3 1 0

