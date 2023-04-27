Robert Williams III and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 119-117 loss against the Hawks, Williams tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8 8 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 7.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.5 PRA -- 17.7 17.1 PR 16.5 16.3 15.6



Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hawks have allowed 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the league.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26 assists per game.

Robert Williams III vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 27 10 7 2 0 0 0 4/23/2023 29 13 15 3 0 2 2 4/21/2023 19 4 5 1 0 0 1 4/18/2023 23 8 5 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 22 12 8 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.