Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .190.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (65.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Bieber (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
