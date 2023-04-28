Brad Marchand Player Prop Bets: Bruins vs. Panthers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Brad Marchand will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Marchand against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.
Brad Marchand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Marchand Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Marchand has a plus-minus of +27, while averaging 18:32 on the ice per game.
- Marchand has netted a goal in a game 24 times this season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Marchand has a point in 51 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 16 times.
- In 36 of 73 games this season, Marchand has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.
- Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.2% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.
Marchand Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|73
|Games
|11
|67
|Points
|13
|21
|Goals
|5
|46
|Assists
|8
