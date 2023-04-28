Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are up 3-2 in the series. The Bruins are the favorite, with -180 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Panthers, who have +155 moneyline odds.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will bring home the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-180)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-6-17 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Boston is 19-6-3 (41 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 70 games (61-5-4, 126 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to register 69 points.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-6 (82 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Bruins went 29-3-0 in those matchups (58 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
