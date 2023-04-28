Charlie McAvoy will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Friday at BB&T Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on McAvoy against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus rating of +30, while averaging 22:18 on the ice per game.

McAvoy has a goal in seven games this year through 67 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McAvoy has a point in 37 games this year (out of 67), including multiple points 14 times.

McAvoy has an assist in 33 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

McAvoy's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 11 51 Points 5 7 Goals 2 44 Assists 3

