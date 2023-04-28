The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .190 with three doubles and two walks.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this season.

Arroyo has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

