David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Pastrnak in the Bruins-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

David Pastrnak vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +34, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.

In 49 of 82 games this season, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with 11 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 68 of 82 games this year, Pastrnak has registered a point, and 33 of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability is 37% that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 12 112 Points 8 61 Goals 6 51 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.