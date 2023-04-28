Dmitry Orlov will be on the ice Friday when his Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center. Prop bets for Orlov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Dmitry Orlov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Orlov Season Stats Insights

In 66 games this season, Orlov has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 22:32 on the ice per game.

Orlov has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 66 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 29 of 66 games this year, Orlov has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 27 of 66 games this season, Orlov has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Orlov hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Orlov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Orlov Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 66 Games 15 36 Points 8 7 Goals 0 29 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.