Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has five doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .400.

Duran has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (50.0%).

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Duran has driven in a run in five games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

