The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida hit the field at Fenway Park against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 34 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Boston ranks ninth in the majors with a .429 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 146.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Boston has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.373 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Nick Pivetta (1-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Pivetta has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers W 12-5 Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles W 8-6 Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians - Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians - Home Garrett Whitlock Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians - Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah

