How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida hit the field at Fenway Park against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 34 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Boston ranks ninth in the majors with a .429 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 146.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Boston has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.373 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Nick Pivetta (1-1) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
- Pivetta has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Wade Miley
|4/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 12-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Corbin Burnes
|4/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|4/25/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-6
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Kyle Bradish
|4/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Wells
|4/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Shane Bieber
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
