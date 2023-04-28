On Friday, April 28, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (12-13) visit Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (13-13) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Guardians (-135). An 8.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (1-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 17 games this season and won eight (47.1%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won three of eight games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

