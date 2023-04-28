Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors have a 3-2 series lead.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (236.5)
- The Kings (45-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.
- Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (54.2%) than Sacramento (2-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Sacramento and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (54.9%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 37-21, a better tally than the Kings have put up (13-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State has been led by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by putting up 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).
- With 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors rank best in the league in the category.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Warriors, who are making 16.6 three-pointers per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from three-point land (second-best).
- So far this season, Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers, accounting for 61.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 47.9% from beyond the arc (38.5% of the team's baskets).
Kings Performance Insights
- On offense, Sacramento is the best squad in the league (120.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).
- This season the Kings are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.
- The Kings are the fifth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).
- Sacramento attempts 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.6% of Sacramento's baskets are 3-pointers, and 68.4% are 2-pointers.
