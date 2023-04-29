Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After hitting .256 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 21 of 27 games this year (77.8%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (63.0%), including three games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .354 against him.
