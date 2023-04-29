Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four doubles and five walks while hitting .180.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Wong has had at least one RBI in 15.0% of his games this season (three of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%).
  • He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .354 to his opponents.
