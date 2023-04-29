Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (13-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-13) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM on April 29.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (0-1) for the Red Sox and Zach Plesac (1-1) for the Guardians.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 12 games this season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 4-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 148 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule