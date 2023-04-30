Christian Arroyo -- hitting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Guardians.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .226 with three doubles and three walks.
  • In 45.5% of his games this year (10 of 22), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not homered in his 22 games this year.
  • In four games this year (18.2%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians will look to Allen (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.