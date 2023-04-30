David Krejci and the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Krejci against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

David Krejci vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Krejci Season Stats Insights

Krejci's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:11 per game on the ice, is +23.

In Krejci's 70 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Krejci has a point in 41 of 70 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

Krejci has an assist in 33 of 70 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Krejci has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Krejci having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Krejci Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 70 Games 10 57 Points 4 16 Goals 1 41 Assists 3

