Hampus Lindholm will be on the ice Sunday when his Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden. Prop bets for Lindholm are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of +48, while averaging 23:10 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 80 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Lindholm has a point in 39 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 11 times.

In 33 of 80 games this season, Lindholm has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 12 53 Points 2 10 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

