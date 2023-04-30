Jake DeBrusk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Thinking about a bet on DeBrusk? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 64 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +26.

In 27 of 64 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrusk has a point in 41 of 64 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

DeBrusk has an assist in 19 of 64 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 56.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 64 Games 12 50 Points 11 27 Goals 7 23 Assists 4

