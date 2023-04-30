Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Zacha in the Bruins-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Pavel Zacha vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zacha Season Stats Insights

  • Zacha has averaged 16:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +26).
  • In 18 of 82 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • Zacha has a point in 46 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.
  • Zacha has an assist in 33 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.
  • Zacha has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Zacha Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
82 Games 13
57 Points 6
21 Goals 1
36 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.