Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Guardians.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 26 hits, batting .239 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 140th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Devers has recorded a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including nine multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 55.6% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen (1-0) starts for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.