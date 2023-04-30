How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 35 total home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (156 total runs).
- The Red Sox are ninth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Boston's 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.381).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Sale has collected one quality start this year.
- Sale will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|4/25/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-6
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Kyle Bradish
|4/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Wells
|4/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Shane Bieber
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.