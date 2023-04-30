Taylor Hall will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Sunday at TD Garden in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 6:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Hall? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Taylor Hall vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Hall Season Stats Insights

In 61 games this season, Hall has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 15:55 on the ice per game.

In 18 of 61 games this season, Hall has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 33 of 61 games this year, Hall has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 61 games this year, Hall has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hall hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Hall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hall Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 61 Games 13 37 Points 14 16 Goals 6 21 Assists 8

