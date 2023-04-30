Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .133 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
- In 11 games this year (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will look to Allen (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.