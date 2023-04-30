The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Logan Allen TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .133 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Casas has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.

In 11 games this year (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

