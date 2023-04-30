Tyler Bertuzzi and the Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bertuzzi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

  • Bertuzzi has averaged 16:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).
  • In 11 of 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Bertuzzi has a point in 28 of 50 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.
  • In 21 of 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability is 59.8% that Bertuzzi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
50 Games 10
30 Points 11
8 Goals 6
22 Assists 5

