Tyler Bertuzzi Player Prop Bets: Bruins vs. Panthers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Tyler Bertuzzi and the Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bertuzzi interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights
- Bertuzzi has averaged 16:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).
- In 11 of 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Bertuzzi has a point in 28 of 50 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.
- In 21 of 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 59.8% that Bertuzzi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|50
|Games
|10
|30
|Points
|11
|8
|Goals
|6
|22
|Assists
|5
