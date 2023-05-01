Al Horford will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 128-120 win versus the Hawks, Horford put up 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 7.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.7 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.7 PRA 18.5 19 18 PR 15.5 16 14.3 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.0



Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The 76ers allow 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

Conceding 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

