Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.319 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with at least two hits 11 times (37.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 12 games this year (41.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 65.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 21st in WHIP (1.081), and 30th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.