The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers meet in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.

Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (112.4).

The Celtics are draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries