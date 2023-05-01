Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .241.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (nine of 22), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.