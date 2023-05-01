Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .405 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has nine doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .396.
- Duran is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 84.6% of his 13 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Duran has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
