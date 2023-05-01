The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.

Turner has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (27.6%).

In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this season (24.1%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings