Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Rafael Devers (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 26 hits, batting .232 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 143rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- In 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%) Devers has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (32.1%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has driven in a run in 15 games this year (53.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.
