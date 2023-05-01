On Monday, Rafael Devers (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston with 26 hits, batting .232 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 143rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
  • In 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%) Devers has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (32.1%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has driven in a run in 15 games this year (53.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 16 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios (2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.
