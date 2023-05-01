The Boston Red Sox (17-14) are among the bottom half of teams in the big leagues, with current odds of +10000 to win the World Series (No. 21 in MLB). They have the fifth-ranked odds in terms of winning the AL East, at +4000.

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +10000 21st (+10000, bet $100 to win $10000) To Win the AL East +4000 - (+4000, bet $100 to win $4000)

Think the Red Sox can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Standings Information

The Red Sox are currently 0.5 games in front of the first team out (the Angels) and in first place in the AL Wild Card standings.

Team Games Back 1 Tampa Bay Rays - 2 Baltimore Orioles 3.5 3 Toronto Blue Jays 6 4 Boston Red Sox 7.5 5 New York Yankees 8.5

Red Sox Team Stats

The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.99 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have hit two or more dingers in 12 games this season, and are 9-3 in those contests.

Boston has gone 8-2 in its 10 games this season with at least five extra-base hits.

The Red Sox have an 11-2 record in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

Boston has gone 7-2 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox Next Game Information

Red Sox Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Rafael Devers +3000 - - .227/.293/.538 10 HR 27 RBI Alex Verdugo +20000 - - .317/.381/.524 5 HR 18 RBI Chris Sale - +10000 - 2-2 6.75 ERA 10.7 K/9 Corey Kluber - +20000 - 1-4 6.44 ERA 8.3 K/9 Nick Pivetta - +20000 - 1-2 5.11 ERA 10.2 K/9 Garrett Whitlock - +20000 - 1-2 6.19 ERA 6.2 K/9 Triston Casas - - +3000 .128/.281/.282 3 HR 8 RBI Brayan Bello - +20000 - 0-1 6.57 ERA 10.2 K/9 Masataka Yoshida - - +325 .298/.391/.511 5 HR 19 RBI

Load up on officially licensed Red Sox gear at Fanatics!

Red Sox's Top Players

Alex Verdugo has produced a .905 OPS this season, hitting .317/.381/.524 with nine doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He has also stolen two bases.

So far this year, Rafael Devers, one of the club's best hitters, is batting .227 with a .293 OBP, 10 home runs, 20 runs, and 27 RBI.

At the dish, Masataka Yoshida has been one of the team's better hitters, registering a .298/.391/.511 slash line with five doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI.

Justin Turner has a .728 OPS this year, as he has batted .265/.360/.368 with six doubles, two home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI. He has also stolen one base.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.