Player prop betting options for Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Monday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has put up 26 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashed .232/.296/.563 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .308/.372/.479 so far this year.

Verdugo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (2-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Berrios has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 25 7.0 4 0 0 9 1 at Astros Apr. 19 7.0 3 2 2 3 1 vs. Rays Apr. 14 5.0 4 1 1 6 0 at Angels Apr. 8 4.0 6 6 4 5 1 at Royals Apr. 3 5.2 9 8 8 7 2

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Chapman Stats

Chapman has 38 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .384/.470/.687 slash line on the year.

Chapman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .309/.394/.491 slash line on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

