Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .133.
- Casas has picked up a hit in nine games this season (36.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in three games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has driven home a run in five games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 21st in WHIP (1.081), and 30th in K/9 (9.4).
