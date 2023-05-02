Christian Arroyo -- batting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has four doubles and four walks while hitting .246.
  • Arroyo has picked up a hit in 45.8% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In 20.8% of his games this season, Arroyo has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (4-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
