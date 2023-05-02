On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .241.

Wong has gotten a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Wong has driven home a run in four games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games.

In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings