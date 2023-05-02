Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 27 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .235 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 127th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (31.0%).
- He has homered in 31.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has an RBI in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.