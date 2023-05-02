The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is batting .231 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Tapia has had a base hit in five of 18 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games so far this season.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Kikuchi (4-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
