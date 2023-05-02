Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is batting .231 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Tapia has had a base hit in five of 18 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Tapia has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 18 games so far this season.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kikuchi (4-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
