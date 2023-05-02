Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (16-14) going head to head against the Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-1).
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (169 total runs).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|@ Orioles
|L 6-2
|Tanner Houck vs Tyler Wells
|April 28
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Shane Bieber
|April 29
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Plesac
|April 30
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Chris Sale vs Logan Allen
|May 1
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Corey Kluber vs José Berríos
|May 2
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 3
|Blue Jays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Alek Manoah
|May 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Kevin Gausman
|May 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Chris Sale vs Zack Wheeler
|May 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Bailey Falter
|May 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Taijuan Walker
