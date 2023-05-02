How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bo Bichette and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 40 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 169 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.358 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Wells
|4/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Shane Bieber
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
