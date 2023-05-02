The Seattle Kraken take the road against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

You can turn on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Kraken attempt to hold off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players