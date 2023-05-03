In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers meet.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics record seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.5 points per game in home games, compared to 115.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Celtics Injuries