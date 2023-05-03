Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 3, 2023
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum and others when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-120)
|9.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-118)
|3.5 (+100)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Tatum is 29.5 points. That's 0.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-120)
|5.5 (-139)
|3.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+105)
- Wednesday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 24.5. That's 2.1 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's prop bet.
- He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-115)
|3.5 (-111)
|3.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-143)
- The 12.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.
- White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
- White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-118)
|5.5 (-133)
|8.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-143)
- The 21 points James Harden has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).
- Harden has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Harden's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
- Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
