On Wednesday, Connor Wong (batting .433 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .290 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • In 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Wong has driven home a run in five games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games.
  • In nine games this season (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.88), 79th in WHIP (1.628), and 47th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.