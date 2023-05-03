The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 119-115 loss against the 76ers, Brown had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 25.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 34.2 PR 30.5 33.5 30.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

Brown is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.2 assists per game.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

