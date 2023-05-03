Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (17-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (18-12) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on May 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (1-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.7 runs per game (176 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule