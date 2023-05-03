How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Fueled by 114 extra-base hits, Boston ranks second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 176 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .339.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Boston averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.354 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nick Pivetta (1-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In five starts this season, Pivetta has not yet earned a quality start.
- Pivetta will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Shane Bieber
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Bryce Elder
